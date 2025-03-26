Female rider gallops across the Pamir

Gulayisa Dihan (R) walks around the field with three boys after the 5,000-meter speed horse race during the Spring Tourism Series Activities in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 23, 2025. "Let's applaud the county's first-ever female rider!" The announcer cheered as 22-year-old Gulayisa Dihan crossed the finish line of the 5,000-meter speed horse race third in her group. (Photo: Xinhua)

Gulayisa Dihan (L) competes in the 5,000-meter speed horse race during the Spring Tourism Series Activities in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 23, 2025. "Let's applaud the county's first-ever female rider!" The announcer cheered as 22-year-old Gulayisa Dihan crossed the finish line of the 5,000-meter speed horse race third in her group. During the Spring Tourism Series Activities hosted by Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County this year, the female rider was greeted by applause from both tourists and locals. (Photo: Xinhua)

Gulayisa Dihan (2nd L) competes in the 5,000-meter speed horse race during the Spring Tourism Series Activities in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 23, 2025. "Let's applaud the county's first-ever female rider!" The announcer cheered as 22-year-old Gulayisa Dihan crossed the finish line of the 5,000-meter speed horse race third in her group. (Photo: Xinhua)

Gulayisa Dihan (L) talks with her mother at home in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, March 21, 2025. "Let's applaud the county's first-ever female rider!" The announcer cheered as 22-year-old Gulayisa Dihan crossed the finish line of the 5,000-meter speed horse race third in her group. (Photo: Xinhua)