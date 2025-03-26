China's Hubei promotes development of humanoid robot industry

Humanoid robots show up at a conference on promoting the rise of China's central region in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2025. In recent years, Hubei Province has strengthened the introduction and training of scientific and technological innovation subjects and promoted the development of humanoid robot industry. Relying on strong scientific research capacity and industrial foundation, Hubei Province has organized many universities, research institutes and enterprises in the province to carry out scientific research of humanoid robots and explore the application scenarios. (Photo: Xinhua)

A humanoid robot demonstrates obstacle passing skills at a conference on promoting the rise of China's central region in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 5, 2025. In recent years, Hubei Province has strengthened the introduction and training of scientific and technological innovation subjects and promoted the development of humanoid robot industry. (Photo: Xinhua)

A R&D team member debugs a humanoid robot at the Learning Algorithms & Soft Manipulation Lab of Wuhan University in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, March 19, 2025. In recent years, Hubei Province has strengthened the introduction and training of scientific and technological innovation subjects and promoted the development of humanoid robot industry. (Photo: Xinhua)

Members of the R&D team of Wuhan Glory Road Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. debug a humanoid robot at the company in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Feb. 24, 2025. In recent years, Hubei Province has strengthened the introduction and training of scientific and technological innovation subjects and promoted the development of humanoid robot industry. (Photo: Xinhua)