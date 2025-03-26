Spring scenery across China

An aerial drone photo taken on March 24, 2025 shows tourists enjoying flowers at Qianduo scenic spot in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province. After the Spring Equinox, the fourth solar term in the Chinese lunar calendar which falls on March 20 this year, temperatures are rising and flowers are in full bloom across the country, attracting people going outdoors to enjoy the spring time. (Photo: Xinhua)

Cyclists ride in a peach garden in Pingpu Township of Wuhu City, east China's Anhui Province, March 23, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy flowers at Jimian Village in Fengdu Township, Gutian County, east China's Fujian Province, March 23, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

Hanfu lovers visit a scenic spot in Shuangliu District of Chengdu City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, March 23, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)