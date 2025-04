Workers arrange vermicelli noodles at factory in Lahore, Pakistan

A worker arranges vermicelli noodles at a factory in Lahore, Pakistan, March 25, 2025. The vermicelli noodle is popularly used for breaking fast during holy month of Ramadan in Pakistan. (Photo: Xinhua)

A worker arranges vermicelli noodles at a factory in Lahore, Pakistan, March 25, 2025. The vermicelli noodle is popularly used for breaking fast during holy month of Ramadan in Pakistan. (Photo: Xinhua)

A worker arranges vermicelli noodles at a factory in Lahore, Pakistan, March 25, 2025. The vermicelli noodle is popularly used for breaking fast during holy month of Ramadan in Pakistan. (Photo: Xinhua)