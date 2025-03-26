View of Goree Island in Senegal

Tourists visit the House of Slave on Goree Island in Senegal on March 23, 2025. Goree Island lies off the coast of Senegal, opposite Dakar. Ruled in succession by the Portuguese, Dutch, English and French, it was the largest slave-trading center on the African coast from the 15th to the 19th century. Goree Island was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1978 and remains one of the most popular destinations for tourists in Senegal nowadays. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 23, 2025 shows the House of Slave on Goree Island in Senegal. (Photo: Xinhua)

Tourists browse handmade crafts on Goree Island in Senegal on March 23, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 23, 2025 shows a section of Goree Island in Senegal. (Photo: Xinhua)