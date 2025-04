Road collapse in Seoul kills one person

This photo taken on March 25, 2025 shows a road cave-in site in Seoul, South Korea. A road collapsed in Seoul on Tuesday, killing one person, according to fire authorities. (Photo: Xinhua)

