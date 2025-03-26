Turkish police arrest over 1,400 in protests over Istanbul mayor's detention

Protesters take part in a demonstration in Ankara, Türkiye, on March 25, 2025. Turkish security forces have arrested 1,418 suspects since the start of protests last week against the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)

Turkish security forces have arrested 1,418 suspects since the start of protests last week against the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Tuesday.There are currently 979 suspects in custody, while 478 individuals will be referred to judicial authorities, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.Meanwhile, Ozgur Ozel, chairman of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), said he will conclude his rallies in Istanbul's Sarachane district as of Tuesday evening.Tens of thousands of Turks have taken to the streets since March 19 after Imamoglu was detained on charges of graft and terror ties. Imamoglu, from the CHP, is considered Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main rival in the next presidential elections.Erdogan on Monday blamed the CHP for recent domestic protests that have escalated into what he called a "movement of violence," saying CHP and its supporters should be responsible for "injured police officers, vandalized shops, and damaged public property."