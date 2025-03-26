Turkish police arrest over 1,400 in protests over Istanbul mayor's detention

Protesters take part in a demonstration in Ankara, Türkiye, on March 25, 2025. Turkish security forces have arrested 1,418 suspects since the start of protests last week against the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)
Protesters take part in a demonstration in Ankara, Türkiye, on March 25, 2025. Turkish security forces have arrested 1,418 suspects since the start of protests last week against the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)
Turkish riot police are seen during a demonstration in Ankara, Türkiye, on March 25, 2025. Turkish security forces have arrested 1,418 suspects since the start of protests last week against the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)
Turkish riot police disperse protesters during a demonstration in Ankara, Türkiye, on March 25, 2025. Turkish security forces have arrested 1,418 suspects since the start of protests last week against the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said Tuesday. (Photo: Xinhua)