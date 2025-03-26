PHOTO / WORLD
Greece commemorates Independence Day with military parade
By Xinhua Published: Mar 26, 2025 10:14 AM
Military vehicles are seen during a military parade commemorating the Greek Independence Day in Athens, Greece, on March 25, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

Members of Greece's Presidential Guard march during a military parade commemorating the Greek Independence Day in Athens, Greece, on March 25, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

Fighter jets fly during a military parade commemorating the Greek Independence Day in Athens, Greece, on March 25, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

Members of Greece's Presidential Guard march during a military parade commemorating the Greek Independence Day in Athens, Greece, on March 25, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

