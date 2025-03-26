New species of Chelonopsis plant discovered in Hubei Province

Researchers from the Huazhong Agricultural University have discovered a new species of Chelonopsis plant named Chelonopsis guchengensis in the Nanhe National Nature Reserve the county of Gucheng, Central China's Hubei Province. Photo: Screenshot from the website

Researchers from the Huazhong Agricultural University have discovered a new species of Chelonopsis plant in the Nanhe National Nature Reserve the county of Gucheng, Central China's Hubei Province. Named Chelonopsis guchengensis, this is the first time a plant species has been named after the county. The discovery adds to the diversity of the Chelonopsis genus and provides a valuable resource for ornamental plant breeding, reported the paper.cn on Tuesday.Chelonopsis guchengensis is a semi-shrub that grows up to 1-2 meters tall. Its stems are covered with fine white hairs and exhibit a green or purplish-red hue. The leaves are arranged in opposite pairs, with serrated edges and pointed tips, and are vibrant green on the surface with a grayish-green underside.The finding was published on the international journal of plant taxonomy PhytoKeys.The flowers, a striking purple-red, bloom from September to October and emerge in pairs from the leaf axils. The corolla is tubular, with an uneven lip, and the calyx transitions from purplish-red to green as it matures. The plant thrives in valleys and shrublands with moist, fertile soil, primarily in Gucheng and parts of the Shennongjia forestry district in Hubei."Similar species once was discovered around the Shennongjia National Nature Reserve, but was identified as Chelonopsis giraldi. But after molecular analyses, we found that it's different from Chelonopsis giraldi," Liu Xiuqun, a professor from Huazhong Agricultural University's College of Horticulture and Forestry, told the Global Times on Wednesday.Liu noted that the new species is renowned for its shape, as the flower of Chelonopsis always go as a two-lips shape."The discovery of Chelonopsis guchengensis enriches the diversity of the Chelonopsis genus, known for its bright flowers and strong adaptability, making it a popular choice for ornamental landscaping,"Liu noted.This new species not only highlights the ecological richness of the Nanhe National Nature Reserve but also offers fresh possibilities for enhancing garden landscapes and promoting biodiversity conservation, said the professor.The journey to this discovery began in October 2023 when Wei Zhengcai, an alumnus working with the Xiangyang Natural Resources and Urban-Rural Development Bureau, noticed an unusual cluster of plants during a field survey. As the plants bore some resemblance to Chelonopsis giraldi, but with notable differences, Wei contacted Liu for more analyses.Intrigued by the finding, Liu and other researchers conducted several field investigations in Xiangyang with detailed morphological studies. Their research confirmed that the plant was distinct from known species, and further analyses revealed significant genetic differences, establishing it as a new species.It's also worth noting that in the Nanhe National Nature Reserve, where the new species was found, there was also the Heptacodium miconiodes, or seven-son flower, rediscovered 115 years after disappearance.According to the information released on the official website of Hubei Provincial People's Government, the Nanhe National Nature Reserve has always been a forest ecosystem nature reserve and it mainly protects north subtropical forest ecosystem and its water conservation forest, a wide variety of rare and endangered ancient wildlife and their habitats, abundant populations of rare wild animals and their breeding habitats."It is also a reflection of diversity that more and more new species are found in natural reserves like this," Liu said.