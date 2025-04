An aerial drone photo shows vehicles for export being loaded into a ro-ro cargo vessel at a terminal of Yantai Port in East China's Shandong Province on March 26, 2025. With a length of 238 meters and equipped with the latest carbon reduction technologies, the vessel, which is known as the Eco Napoli and said to be the world's largest environmentally-friendly short-distance ro-ro ship, was put into operation. Photo: VCG