American family meets Chinese family in Shanghai, bringing RedNote friendship to life

By: Global Times | Published: Mar 26, 2025 11:54 PM

In a moment that bridged continents and cultures, netizens in China and around the world watched as Brecken—who found a new online home on China’s RedNote after TikTok’s shutdown—finally met his longtime digital friend Rongrong and her family in Shanghai. Their "reunion" unfolded with happiness – a moonlit cruise along the Bund, laughter echoing through the wonders of Disneyland, and shared joy over steaming plates of Shanghai’s finest delicacies. By travelling with the two families in Shanghai, the Global Times reporters have observed firsthand the burgeoning friendship between two ordinary Chinese and American families.