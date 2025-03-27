China Pavilion at Osaka Expo blends traditional Chinese aesthetics and sustainablity

The exterior design of the China Pavilion at Osaka Expo Photo: Courtesy of China Architecture Design and Research Group

With a designed exterior inspired by bamboo scrolls, the interior features flowing curved walls, a pillar-free layout, shifting scenes with every step, and seamless integration with natural lighting. This is the design of the China Pavilion, one of the largest self-built pavilions, at the 2025 Osaka Expo, scheduled to run from April 13 to October 13.The pavilion's exterior design draws inspiration from shujian, traditional Chinese bamboo scrolls, incorporating bamboo, Chinese characters, and scroll-like elements, Cui Kai, chief architect of the China Pavilion and the China Architecture Design and Research Group, also a member of the China Academy of Engineering, told the Global Times in an interview.In addition to incorporating traditional Chinese garden elements, the pavilion highlights eco-friendly principles by using renewable and recyclable materials. "Bamboo scrolls were vital carriers of written communication in ancient China. Today, as China emphasizes cultural confidence, we are once again unrolling the scrolls to share our ecological values and latest achievements in sustainable development with the world," Cui said.Thousands of years ago, ancient Chinese people used bamboo scrolls to record and pass down knowledge from and about their civilization. Drawing inspiration from this tradition, the China Pavilion at the 2025 Osaka Expo features the 3,500-square-meter Chinese bamboo scrolls.According to Cui, the design of the China Pavilion follows the concept of an unfolding bamboo scroll, "creating a gradual, unrolling effect that symbolizes thousands of years of Chinese wisdom and heritage."The scroll features ancient seal scripts, which may resonate with many older Japanese visitors who appreciate Chinese calligraphy. "They enjoy reading and studying these characters, which serve as a unique symbol of China and an important medium for cultural exchange," said Cui.The interior of the China Pavilion continues the theme of the bamboo scroll and integrates it with modern exhibition space. Stepping inside the pavilion, visitors will experience an architectural landscape reminiscent of a traditional Chinese garden. The pavilion's interior is characterized by flowing curved walls, a column-free layout, and a dynamic interplay of natural light.This arrangement not only enhances exhibition flexibility but also creates an engaging spatial experience where movement through the space reveals shifting perspectives - an approach rooted in classical Chinese landscape design."It will allow visitors to explore different scenes with every step, reflecting the beautiful relationship between humans and nature, while reinforcing the theme of harmonious coexistence," Cui notes.A particularly notable feature is a narrow outdoor passage lined with bamboo groves. A bamboo grove path, which, hidden beneath the fine lattice columns on the outer edge, evokes the ambiance of an Eastern garden. "This reflects the blending of Chinese and Japanese cultural traditions and enhances the visitor's spatial experience, seamlessly combining function and aesthetic," Cui added.The concept of harmony between human and nature has been widely showcased in other renowned Chinese architects' design styles. For instance, the Chaoyang Park Plaza designed by Chinese architect Ma Yansong embodies his exploration of the concept of a landscape city. The plaza's bold black facade is a modern interpretation of ink art, a nod to the cultural depth of traditional Chinese aesthetics.Traditional Chinese architecture, Ma pointed out, did not emphasize on the volume or height of architecture, but instead harmony with nature. While modern Chinese architecture has introduced new materials, technologies, and functions influenced by Western design, it must also integrate Chinese aesthetics.Beyond its aesthetic appeal, the China Pavilion embodies cutting-edge sustainability principles. Its construction extensively incorporates renewable and recyclable materials, particularly bamboo and steel.According to Cui, bamboo, as a fast-growing and renewable resource, offers advantages such as a short growth cycle, high carbon absorption and flexibility. Its use reduces reliance on energy-intensive building materials and lowers carbon emissions. Meanwhile, steel's recyclability ensures maximum material reuse at the end of the building's lifespan, minimizing waste.In recent years, Cui has been advocating for a new aesthetic in green architecture. Unlike Europe's focus on airtight buildings and high-performance insulation to reduce energy consumption, his design emphasizes "openness," providing users with indoor or semi-indoor spaces that offer natural ventilation and lighting.This approach not only conserves energy but also creates a healthier living environment, allowing people to better connect with nature. "This is a significant difference from Western countries. The same applies to our use of bamboo materials," Cui said."Western countries, located at higher latitudes, primarily rely on wood as a resource. In contrast, China and many southern nations have abundant bamboo, making promoting modern bamboo materials a key strategy for using organic carbon-sequestering materials. We should showcase our own green building solutions, and the Osaka Expo is a great opportunity to do so," Cui said. In his view, this pavilion represents China's achievements in ecological development in recent years, as well as the cultural characteristics of its architecture."In expressing architectural beauty, our design uses a layered, progressive spatial sequence to emphasize the subtlety and intrinsic elegance of Eastern aesthetics. We hope visitors will engage with and explore these elements," he remarked.At the inspection of the construction and exhibition setup of the China Pavilion on March 2, 2025, Chinese Consul General in Osaka, Xue Jian, highlighted the expo as a valuable opportunity for global audiences to gain deeper insights into China.

Cui Kai Photo: Courtesy of China Architecture Design and Research Group