A visitor explores a digital immersive exhibition on the Haihun Kingdom using a VR headset at the Nanchang Relic Museum for the Haihun Principality of the Han Dynasty in East China's Jiangxi Province on April 2, 2025. The exhibition employs immersive storytelling and advanced technologies, including VR, AR, and spatial positioning, allowing visitors to interact with the ancient Haihun Kingdom. Photo: VCG.