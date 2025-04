A "Do not enter" sign is displayed on April 1, 2025, outside of the Haskell Free Library and Opera House, which is built on the border between the US and Canada. Since its founding, library card holders from Canada have been able to use the library's front door in the US without passing through an official international border crossing. The Trump administration, however, announced that this policy is set to change on October 1, 2025. Photo: VCG