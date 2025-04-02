PHOTO / CHINA
Autism awareness and care
By VCG Published: Apr 02, 2025 11:21 PM
Medical experts provide free medical service for children with autism on April 2, 2025, in Hohhot, capital of North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day. Photo: VCG

Medical experts provide free medical service for children with autism on April 2, 2025, in Hohhot, capital of North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, on the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day. Photo: VCG



 
RELATED ARTICLES
Cultivating a generation

A teacher introduces food crops to children from a kindergarten in Ningyuan county, Central China’s Hunan Province on ...

Winter fun

Parents take their children for a winter break at the Beiling Park Ice and Snow World in Shenyang, ...

Hohhot launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 3 to 11

Hohhot launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children aged 3 to 11