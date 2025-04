Students at a primary school in Boxing County, Binzhou City, East China's Shandong Province, hold chrysanthemums, paying tribute to heroes and martyrs who sacrificed for national independence and prosperity on April 2, 2025, as the Qingming Festival, or Tomb-Sweeping Day approaches. Facing their computers, students participate in activities such as watching commemorative videos and offering virtual flower baskets to honor the fallen. Photo: VCG