People across China pay tribute to martyrs ahead of Qingming Festival

People pay tribute to a memorial monument to martyrs in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, April 2, 2025. People across the country attend tomb-sweeping activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, which falls on April 4 this year. (Photo: Xinhua)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 2, 2025 shows students paying tribute to martyrs in front of a monument in Pingdingshan City, central China's Henan Province. People across the country attend tomb-sweeping activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, which falls on April 4 this year. (Photo: Xinhua)

Students pay tribute to martyrs at a martyrs' cemetery in Jiyuan City of central China's Henan Province, April 2, 2025. People across the country attend tomb-sweeping activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, which falls on April 4 this year. (Photo: Xinhua)

Students pay tribute to martyrs at a martyrs' cemetery in Zaozhuang City of east China's Shandong Province, April 2, 2025. People across the country attend tomb-sweeping activities to pay tribute to martyrs ahead of the Qingming Festival, which falls on April 4 this year. (Photo: Xinhua)