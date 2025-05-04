Young inheritors keep Dong ethnic melodies alive

Chorus members walk in a village to visit elderly artists of the song of the Dong ethnic group in Zhaoxing Town of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 23, 2025.（Photo: Xinhua)

A student, who is on her study tour, puts on traditional costumes of the Dong ethnic group with the help of Yang Xiangni (L) in Zhaoxing Town of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 22, 2025. （Photo: Xinhua)

Chorus members rehearse with a teacher (1st R) from the Academy of Music of Guizhou University in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 24, 2025. （Photo: Xinhua)

Yang Xiangni walks on a village road to collect songs of the Dong ethnic group in Zhongcheng Town of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 8, 2025. （Photo: Xinhua)

Chorus members rehearse at the Academy of Music of Guizhou University in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 24, 2025. （Photo: Xinhua)

Chorus members visit an elderly artist (2nd R) of the song of the Dong ethnic group in Zhaoxing Town of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 23, 2025.（Photo: Xinhua)

Yang Xiangni (1st R) teaches children to sing songs of the Dong ethnic group in Zhaoxing Town of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 22, 2025.（Photo: Xinhua)

Chorus members perform the grand song of the Dong ethnic group in "Ne Zha 2" during the Village Super League, a grassroots football carnival in Guizhou, in Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, March 14, 2025. （Photo: Xinhua)

Yang Xiangni teaches children to sing songs of the Dong ethnic group in Zhaoxing Town of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 22, 2025.（Photo: Xinhua)

Chorus members teach children to sing songs of the Dong ethnic group in Zhaoxing Town of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 22, 2025.（Photo: Xinhua)

Chorus members practice a song of the Dong ethnic group in Zhaoxing Town of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 23, 2025. （Photo: Xinhua)

Yang Xiangni practices a song of the Dong ethnic group in Zhongcheng Town of Rongjiang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Feb. 8, 2025. （Photo: Xinhua)

Chorus members walk in a village to visit elderly artists of the song of the Dong ethnic group in Zhaoxing Town of Liping County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, April 23, 2025. In the opening scene of "Ne Zha 2," the fifth highest-grossing film globally, a mesmerizing Chinese traditional melody has resonated with audiences worldwide. This captivating piece is adapted from the grand song of the Dong, a traditional form of singing unique to the Dong ethnic group, and was performed by a Dong ethnic minority chorus founded by Yang Xiangni.After graduating from the Academy of Music of Guizhou University in 2020, Yang initially worked as an art training teacher before returning to her hometown to promote Dong ethnic minority culture. In 2023, Yang established the chorus with the vision of bringing the grand song of the Dong to global stages.Beyond performances, the chorus members also dedicate their spare time to visiting elderly artists, collecting and protecting songs of the Dong ethnic group with historical and artistic value. Their efforts have injected mew vitality into this musical heritage.