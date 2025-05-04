5th Polonez Rally held in Warsaw, Poland

Polish-made classic cars are pictured during the fifth Polonez Rally in Warsaw, Poland on May 3, 2025. The event brought together enthusiasts of classic Polish-made cars to showcase vintage models such as the Polonez and the Polski Fiat 125p, both produced by Poland's automotive industry around the 1970s.(Photo: Xinhua)

A vintage Polish-made car is seen during the fifth Polonez Rally in Warsaw, Poland on May 3, 2025. The event brought together enthusiasts of classic Polish-made cars to showcase vintage models such as the Polonez and the Polski Fiat 125p, both produced by Poland's automotive industry around the 1970s. (Photo: Xinhua)

A man views Polish-made classic cars during the fifth Polonez Rally in Warsaw, Poland on May 3, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

A woman has her picture taken in the cab of a vintage car during the fifth Polonez Rally in Warsaw, Poland on May 3, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

A vintage Polonez city police car is seen during the fifth Polonez Rally in Warsaw, Poland on May 3, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)

An man views a vintage police car during the fifth Polonez Rally in Warsaw, Poland on May 3, 2025. (Photo: Xinhua)