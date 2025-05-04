PHOTO / WORLD
Egypt unveils Ptolemaic-Roman military fortresses in Sinai
By Xinhua Published: May 04, 2025 11:57 AM
The undated photo shows uncovered remains of military fortresses and residential units for soldiers dating back to the Ptolemaic and Roman periods, in the North Sinai Province, Egypt. (Photo: Xinhua)

