8th Baghdad Kite Festival held in Iraq

A woman shows her kite at the 8th Baghdad Kite Festival in Baghdad, Iraq, on May 3, 2025. The event kicked off on Saturday, attracting many locals. (Photo: Xinhua)

People have fun with their kites at the 8th Baghdad Kite Festival in Baghdad, Iraq, on May 3, 2025. The event kicked off on Saturday, attracting many locals. (Photo: Xinhua)

People enjoy themselves at the 8th Baghdad Kite Festival in Baghdad, Iraq, on May 3, 2025. The event kicked off on Saturday, attracting many locals. (Photo: Xinhua)

A boy has fun with his kite at the 8th Baghdad Kite Festival in Baghdad, Iraq, on May 3, 2025. The event kicked off on Saturday, attracting many locals. (Photo: Xinhua)