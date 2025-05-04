China's first offshore photovoltaic farm in high-wind-speed sea area connects to grid

Aerial view of China's first offshore photovoltaic farm built in a sea area with high wind speeds in Dongshan County, Zhangzhou, east China's Fujian Province, April 29, 2025. (Photo: China News)

With a planned installed capacity of 180 MW, the offshore photovoltaic farm is equipped with a 110-kilovolt onshore booster station and an energy-storage system, started was connected the grid on Tuesday.The project can provide an average of about 300 million kilowatt-hours of clean electricity annually, save about 90,200 metric tons of standard coal and reduce about 240,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year.