Team China defeats S.Korea to claim 2025 BWF Sudirman Cup World Mixed Team title
By Global Times Published: May 04, 2025 07:21 PM
The Chinese badminton team defeated team South Korea 3-1 to win the 2025 BWF Sudirman Cup World Mixed Team championship title in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province on Sunday. 

The whole competition repertoire between China and South Korea features five disciplines including a mixed doubles, women's singles, men's singles and women's as well as men's doubles. 

At the mixed doubles games, China's Feng Yanzhe and Huang Dongping outlasted South Korea's Seo Seung-jae and Chae Yu-jung in three-set matches 21-16, 17-21 and 21-15. During a post-match interview, Huang reflected that the bygone competition blends with "many interesting turning points," for which Team China has had fell behind at times, but ultimately fought back to claim victory.

At the women's singles, Chinese badminton player Wang Zhiyi suffered straight-set defeat against women's world No.1 South Korean star An Se-young 17-21 and 16-21. Yet in men's singles, men's world No.1 Shi Yuqi of China won two games consecutively and topped South Korea's Jeon Hyeok-jin. 

China takes 2-1 lead over South Korea after Shi's victory. In the following women's doubles, Chinese players Liu Shengshu and Tan Ning kept good momentum. They fought with tenacity and finally defeated South Korea's peer players 2-0. Their success brought Team China a deciding championship point 3-1. 

The Chinese team's success in Xiamen marks Team China's four-peat triumph at the BWF Sudirman Cup. It also marks China's 14th Sudirman Cup title since its participation. The Sunday competition also represents the Chinese badminton team's 16th consecutive Sudirman Cup final appearance and the seventh rival in finals with Team South Korea in the tournament's history.

