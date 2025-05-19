A conversation with Wu Weishan: China’s story through sculpture

By: Global Times | Published: May 19, 2025 09:28 PM

On April 22, the bronze sculpture Lao Tzu Departing from Hangu Pass created by Chinese sculptor Wu Weishan, was unveiled in Moscow, symbolizing cultural exchange between China and Russia. For a long time, Wu has used sculpture as a medium to tell Chinese stories. His works have been displayed in over 30 countries and regions worldwide. In a recent interview with GT, Wu said that one reason for the achievement is that they not only convey the aesthetics of Chinese art but also embody respect for the civilizations of the world.