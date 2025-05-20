Ukraine considers high-level meeting with Russia, US, European countries: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Ukraine is considering the possibility of holding a high-level meeting with Russia, the United States, and European countries, the Ukrinform news agency reported.



Speaking at a media briefing following his phone talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, Zelensky suggested that such a meeting could take place in Türkiye, the Vatican or Switzerland.



He noted that Ukraine is open to signing a bilateral memorandum with Russia that would include a ceasefire agreement.



At the same time, Zelensky emphasized that during any potential talks with Russia, Kiev would not accept conditions requiring the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from territories under Ukrainian control.



Later in the day, Zelensky wrote on social media platform X that he had reaffirmed to Trump Ukraine's readiness for full and unconditional ceasefire.



"It is important not to dilute this proposal. If the Russians are not ready to stop the killings, there must be stronger sanctions," Zelensky said.



Zelensky spoke with Trump twice on Monday. First, the two leaders had a one-on-one call ahead of Trump's phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Later, Zelensky and Trump spoke together with several European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

