34th Harbin Int'l Economic & Trade Fair held in China's Heilongjiang

People visit the 34th Harbin International Economic and Trade Fair in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2025. The fair showcased cutting-edge technologies such as autonomous driving, commercial satellites and humanoid robots from over 100 tech firms. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

A boy tries smart glasses that combine AI and VR technologies at the 34th Harbin International Economic and Trade Fair in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 18, 2025. The fair showcased cutting-edge technologies such as autonomous driving, commercial satellites and humanoid robots from over 100 tech firms. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

People try a simulated cockpit of a passenger aircraft at the 34th Harbin International Economic and Trade Fair in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, May 19, 2025. The fair showcased cutting-edge technologies such as autonomous driving, commercial satellites and humanoid robots from over 100 tech firms. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

