National War Heroes' Day celebrations held in Sri Lanka

Soldiers with disabilities participate in the National War Heroes' Day celebrations in Kotte, Sri Lanka, May 19, 2025. Sri Lanka marked the 16th National War Heroes' Day celebrations on Monday. This coincides with the end of the country's 30-year conflict in 2009. (Photo by Thilina Kaluthotage/Xinhua)

People look at names on a memorial wall during the National War Heroes' Day in Kotte, Sri Lanka, May 19, 2025. Sri Lanka marked the 16th National War Heroes' Day celebrations on Monday. This coincides with the end of the country's 30-year conflict in 2009. (Photo by Thilina Kaluthotage/Xinhua)

