International Security Conference on Africa (ISCA) held in Kigali, Rwanda

Participants are pictured during the inaugural International Security Conference on Africa (ISCA) in Kigali, Rwanda, May 19, 2025. The ISCA kicked off here on Monday, with calls for African-led solutions to the continent's security challenges. Held under the theme "Reshaping Africa's Landscape in a Dynamic, Complex Global Environment," the two-day forum gathered defense, intelligence, and security actors to tackle pressing security issues and shape a collaborative future. (Photo by Cyril Ndegeya/Xinhua)

A visitor (front) learns about an automatic rifle displayed at the site of the inaugural International Security Conference on Africa (ISCA) in Kigali, Rwanda, May 19, 2025. (Photo by Cyril Ndegeya/Xinhua)

This photo shows a scene during the inaugural International Security Conference on Africa (ISCA) in Kigali, Rwanda, May 19, 2025. (Photo by Cyril Ndegeya/Xinhua)

This photo shows armored terrain vehicles displayed during the inaugural International Security Conference on Africa (ISCA) in Kigali, Rwanda, May 19, 2025. (Photo by Cyril Ndegeya/Xinhua)