Damien Agossou Degbo (front) instructs his students at his martial arts club in Akpro-Misserete, a town some 40 kilometers northeast of Benin's economic capital Cotonou, on May 18, 2025.(Photo by Seraphin Zounyekpe/Xinhua)

In a modest yet vibrant martial arts club in Akpro-Misserete, a town some 40 kilometers northeast of Benin's economic capital Cotonou, the rhythmic thud of feet striking the ground echoes in sync with the sharp, thunderous cry of "Hay-Hah!"Bathed in the warm equatorial sun, 53-year-old Damien Agossou Degbo is leading scores of students through precise movements of Kung Fu and Tai Chi.For Degbo, the Chinese martial arts are not merely a physical discipline but a philosophy, a way of life, and above all, a bridge between his homeland of Benin and the ancient cultural tapestry of China.At the tender age of 13, while still a student in Dangbo town in southeast Benin, Degbo discovered his passion. Spending school holidays watching Chinese martial arts films featuring legends like Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan at a cinema in Porto-Novo, the capital of Benin, he found a serendipitous encounter with the exotic culture that ignited a life-changing interest."What struck me most was how these actors defended themselves," Degbo recalled. "The grace, the strength, the philosophy behind each movement ... it spoke to me."Degbo began his journey by joining a private Kung Fu club in Porto-Novo, later enrolling in Chinese language and culture classes at the Chinese Cultural Center in Cotonou in 2009. In 2010, he founded his own club, dubbed Super Shaolin of Benin.In 2014, a scholarship finally took the Beninese martial arts enthusiast to China's Shaolin Temple, the ultimate institution he had long dreamed of for mastering the art. Over three months of training, he immersed himself in a rigorous daily regimen far more taxing than anything he had experienced in Benin."At Shaolin Temple, training was fast-paced and relentless," said Degbo. "Back home, we trained three to four times a week. But at Shaolin, it (Kung Fu) was a way of life."Meanwhile, the experience offered him a deep and immersive introduction to Chinese culture. He practiced calligraphy, tea preparation, and meditation, while also receiving instruction in traditional Chinese medicine and Buddhist philosophy.A year later, Degbo returned to China to study traditional performance arts, including the lion and dragon dances, skills he would later impart in Benin to preserve and share Chinese cultural heritage."I wanted to pass on what I had learned to empower young people with self-discipline, confidence, and an understanding of another culture," he said.Today, the Super Shaolin club boasts over 350 students across multiple regions of Benin. Degbo teaches not only Chinese Wushu and Tai Chi but also meditation, traditional massage techniques, and cultural rituals such as the Chinese tea ceremony and lion and dragon dances.Since childhood, 26-year-old Cherif Deen has been training in Kung Fu under Degbo's guidance. He credits the practice with fostering wisdom, self-discipline, and emotional resilience."Kung Fu changed my life," he said. "It gave me clarity and helped me face life's challenges with calm and focus."Reflecting on his journey of learning Chinese martial arts through the eyes of a master, Degbo said it is a spiritual rebirth. "Kung Fu taught me self-mastery," he explained. "It strengthened my mind and body and shaped how I see the world."More importantly, Degbo now views himself as a cultural ambassador, with the discipline as a medium for enhancing mutual understanding between Benin and China. Through performances, classes, and cultural exchanges, he forges not only physical fitness but also cross-cultural respect."Sharing Kung Fu with young people gives them insight into the values of Chinese culture: discipline, harmony, respect," he noted. "It opens a window onto another worldview."As China and Benin deepen their cultural ties, more individuals like Degbo will spring up, playing their vital role in building bonds through the art of Kung Fu.