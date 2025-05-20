Returned giant panda pair from Malaysia seen in Ya'an, China's Sichuan

Giant panda Liang Liang feeds on bamboo at the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda in Bifengxia of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 18, 2025. Giant panda pair Xing Xing and Liang Liang, who returned to China on Sunday after their 11-year stay in Malaysia, arrived at the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda in Bifengxia of Ya'an, and will be quarantined there for at least 30 days. The iconic giant panda pair, domestically known as Fu Wa and Feng Yi, were loaned to the Malaysian government in 2014 for 10 years to mark the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Malaysia and China. (Photo by Li Chuanyou/Xinhua)

Giant panda Xing Xing feeds on bamboo at the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda in Bifengxia of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 18, 2025. Giant panda pair Xing Xing and Liang Liang, who returned to China on Sunday after their 11-year stay in Malaysia, arrived at the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda in Bifengxia of Ya'an, and will be quarantined there for at least 30 days. The iconic giant panda pair, domestically known as Fu Wa and Feng Yi, were loaned to the Malaysian government in 2014 for 10 years to mark the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Malaysia and China. (Photo by Li Chuanyou/Xinhua)

Giant panda Liang Liang enters a quarantine lair at the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda in Bifengxia of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 18, 2025. Giant panda pair Xing Xing and Liang Liang, who returned to China on Sunday after their 11-year stay in Malaysia, arrived at the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda in Bifengxia of Ya'an, and will be quarantined there for at least 30 days. The iconic giant panda pair, domestically known as Fu Wa and Feng Yi, were loaned to the Malaysian government in 2014 for 10 years to mark the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Malaysia and China. (Photo by Li Chuanyou/Xinhua)

Giant panda Xing Xing enters a quarantine lair at the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda in Bifengxia of Ya'an, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 18, 2025. Giant panda pair Xing Xing and Liang Liang, who returned to China on Sunday after their 11-year stay in Malaysia, arrived at the China Conservation and Research Centre for the Giant Panda in Bifengxia of Ya'an, and will be quarantined there for at least 30 days. The iconic giant panda pair, domestically known as Fu Wa and Feng Yi, were loaned to the Malaysian government in 2014 for 10 years to mark the 40th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Malaysia and China. (Photo by Li Chuanyou/Xinhua)