A fighter jet attached to a base under the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University cuts a sharp shadow across the sun's molten glow during a recent flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Wan Quan)

A fighter jet attached to a base under the Chinese PLA Naval Aviation University dances on the sun's rim during a recent flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yu Tao)