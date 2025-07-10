Third division Chinese football team penalized for attempting to gift match officials

Photo: CFL
A third division team in the Chinese football league was penalized for attempting to offer gifts to match officials, according to a circular released by the Chinese Professional Football League (CFL) on Wednesday.
During a China League Two match between Beijing Institute of Technology Football Club (BIT) and Hangzhou Linping Wuyue Football Club on June 15 in Beijing, BIT was found guilty of attempting to offer gifts to match officials in violation of regulations, thereby disrupting the order of the match and undermining the integrity of the football industry based on the report of the match officials and investigation, according to the circular.
BIT, who was eventually defeated by Hangzhou 2-3, was publicly reprimanded and fined 100,000 yuan ($13,927).
Meanwhile, the home court of BIT was also reprimanded for improperly transferring the responsibility of hosting match officials—duties that should have been handled by the court itself—to the club.
Also in July, the League Two team Changchun Xidu was fined 30,000 yuan
for placing superstitious items in the visiting team's locker room. The act was deemed a "negative influence" on the sport.
The CFL emphasized that it will strictly address all violations and disciplinary infractions in accordance with the regulations to uphold integrity within the sport and foster a clean and fair environment. All parties involved are urged to work together to maintain order during matches and safeguard the hard-won progress of Chinese football.
Global Times