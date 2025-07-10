Strong tremors felt in north India

Strong tremors were felt in many parts of northern India on Thursday morning as people ran out of their houses in panic. The tremors lasted around 10 seconds.



According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake of magnitude 4.4 on the Richter scale hit northern India at around 9:04 a.m. local time.



The epicenter was said to be in the Jhajjar town of the northern state of Haryana.



So far, there have been no reports of human casualties or damages.

