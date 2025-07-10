31 trapped workers rescued in LA tunnel collapse

Thirty-one workers, who were trapped following a tunnel collapse in the Wilmington area of Los Angeles on Wednesday evening, have been rescued, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.



The workers, all believed to be involved in tunnel construction, were found alive and with no visible injuries, the fire agency said, adding that no individuals remain missing.



The incident occurred at around 8 p.m. (0300 GMT Thursday) near the 1700 block of North Figueroa Street in Wilmington.



The fire agency has dispatched emergency resources to the site, including all of its urban search and rescue teams, to conduct rescue operations.



According to the agency, the collapse occurred in an industrial tunnel, with a diameter of 18 feet (5.5 meters), under construction for municipal wastewater management.



The site of the collapse was located approximately 5 to 6 miles (8 to 9.6 km) south of the access point, the only available entry for rescue operations.

