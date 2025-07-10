Agricultural development boosts rural revitalization in Fengnan District of Tangshan

Farmers harvest watermelons in a field in Dawuzhuanghu Village of Dongtianzhuang Town in Fengnan District, Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, July 9, 2025. In recent years, Fengnan District of Tangshan has guided local villages to cultivate specialty crops such as potatoes, watermelons, and tomatoes based on local conditions. This initiative aims to transform traditional agriculture into specialized and high-efficiency agriculture, enhancing agricultural productivity and increasing farmers' income, thereby contributing to rural revitalization. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Farmers harvest potatoes in a field in Dalingzi Village of Daxinzhuang Town in Fengnan District, Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Farmers harvest watermelons in a field in Dawuzhuanghu Village of Dongtianzhuang Town in Fengnan District, Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, July 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

An aerial drone photo taken on July 9, 2025 shows farmers harvesting watermelons in a field in Dawuzhuanghu Village of Dongtianzhuang Town in Fengnan District, Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)