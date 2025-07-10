Palestinian houses demolished by Israeli excavator in West Bank

An Israeli excavator demolishes a Palestinian house, in the town of Rujeib, east of the West Bank city of Nablus, on July 9, 2025. (Photo by Nidal Eshtayeh/Xinhua)

