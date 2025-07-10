PHOTO / WORLD
Over 2,600 Afghan refugee families return home in single day
By Xinhua Published: Jul 10, 2025 03:23 PM
This photo taken on July 9, 2025 shows an Afghan child at a makeshift refugee camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. More than 2,600 Afghan refugee families, the majority of whom were from Iran, returned home in a single day on Tuesday, reported the state-run Bakhtar news agency on Wednesday. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

Afghan refugees arrive at a makeshift camp in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 9, 2025. More than 2,600 Afghan refugee families, the majority of whom were from Iran, returned home in a single day on Tuesday, reported the state-run Bakhtar news agency on Wednesday. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

More than 2,600 Afghan refugee families, the majority of whom were from Iran, returned home in a single day on Tuesday, reported the state-run Bakhtar news agency on Wednesday.

A total of 2,604 Afghan refugee families returned to Afghanistan on Tuesday, with 98 families coming from neighboring Pakistan, while 2,506 families returned from Iran, according to the state-owned media outlet.

All the returnees have received necessary assistance from the Afghan interim government at the crossing points, the official news agency said in its report.