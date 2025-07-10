Over 2,600 Afghan refugee families return home in single day

This photo taken on July 9, 2025 shows an Afghan child at a makeshift refugee camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. More than 2,600 Afghan refugee families, the majority of whom were from Iran, returned home in a single day on Tuesday, reported the state-run Bakhtar news agency on Wednesday. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)
Afghan refugees arrive at a makeshift camp in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 9, 2025. More than 2,600 Afghan refugee families, the majority of whom were from Iran, returned home in a single day on Tuesday, reported the state-run Bakhtar news agency on Wednesday. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)More than 2,600 Afghan refugee families, the majority of whom were from Iran, returned home in a single day on Tuesday, reported the state-run Bakhtar news agency on Wednesday.