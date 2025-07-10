Over 2,600 Afghan refugee families return home in single day

This photo taken on July 9, 2025 shows an Afghan child at a makeshift refugee camp in Kabul, Afghanistan. More than 2,600 Afghan refugee families, the majority of whom were from Iran, returned home in a single day on Tuesday, reported the state-run Bakhtar news agency on Wednesday. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

Afghan refugees arrive at a makeshift camp in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 9, 2025. More than 2,600 Afghan refugee families, the majority of whom were from Iran, returned home in a single day on Tuesday, reported the state-run Bakhtar news agency on Wednesday. (Photo by Saifurahman Safi/Xinhua)

More than 2,600 Afghan refugee families, the majority of whom were from Iran, returned home in a single day on Tuesday, reported the state-run Bakhtar news agency on Wednesday.A total of 2,604 Afghan refugee families returned to Afghanistan on Tuesday, with 98 families coming from neighboring Pakistan, while 2,506 families returned from Iran, according to the state-owned media outlet.All the returnees have received necessary assistance from the Afghan interim government at the crossing points, the official news agency said in its report.