中方对日本大阪世博会中国馆日有什么期待？外交部回应

在7月10日外交部例行记者会上，有记者提问称，明天是日本大阪世博会的中国馆日，中方对此有什么期待？哪位官员率领中方代表团出席活动？At the regular press conference of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on July 10, a reporter asked: Tomorrow is China Pavilion Day at the World Expo in Osaka. What are China’s expectations for the event? Which official will lead the Chinese delegation to attend the activities?对此，发言人毛宁表示，中方非常重视大阪世博会。据我所知，中国馆的设计很有特色，也非常有人气。我们希望通过中国馆的精彩展示和丰富的活动，让各国民众更好地了解中国。关于中国代表团出席中国馆日活动的情况，我们会及时发布消息，你可以保持关注。In response, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that China attaches great importance to the World Expo held in Osaka. "As far as I know, the design of the China Pavilion is very distinctive and popular. We hope that through the wonderful displays and rich activities of the China Pavilion, people from all countries will gain a better understanding of China," Mao said. "Regarding the attendance of the Chinese delegation at the China Pavilion Day event, we will release news in a timely manner, so please stay tuned," Mao added.