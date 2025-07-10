商务部：中美双方就经贸领域各自关切保持密切沟通

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

在7月10日商务部例行记者会上，有记者提问称，美国商务部长霍华德·卢特尼克表示，他与其他美国高级贸易官员可能会在8月初与中方谈判代表会面, 请问是否属实？目前是否有具体时间安排和议题内容？At the regular press conference of China’s Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on July 10, a reporter asked to confirm the claims by US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick that he and other top American trade officials may meet Chinese negotiators in early August and about the specific schedule and agenda.对此，商务部新闻发言人何咏前说，今年5月以来，在中美两国元首共识指引下，双方经贸团队在日内瓦和伦敦举行了经贸高层会谈，达成了日内瓦共识和伦敦框架，并抓紧落实有关成果，稳定了两国经贸关系。In response, He Yongqian, spokesperson from the MOFCOM, said that since May this year, under the guidance of the consensus reached by the two heads of state, the economic and trade teams of both sides have held high-level trade talks in Geneva and London, achieving the Geneva consensus and the London framework. The both sides actively implemented these outcomes, which have stabilized bilateral economic and trade relations.目前，双方在多个层级就经贸领域各自关切保持密切沟通，希望美方与中方相向而行，本着相互尊重、和平共处、合作共赢的原则，发挥好中美经贸磋商机制作用，继续加强对话沟通，以实际行动维护和落实好两国元首通话重要共识，共同推动中美经贸关系稳定、健康、可持续发展，为世界经济发展注入更多确定性和稳定性。Both sides are currently maintaining close communication at multiple levels on their respective concerns in the economic and trade field. We hope that the US will meet China halfway, uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, leverage the China-US trade consultation mechanism, continue to strengthen dialogue and communication, and take concrete actions to maintain and implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone call, jointly promoting a stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-US economic and trade relations, and injecting greater certainty and stability into global economic development, He noted.