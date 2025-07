2025 China-US Youth Choir Festival launches in Fuzhou

By: Global Times | Published: Jul 10, 2025 07:27 PM

The 2025 China-US Youth Choir Festival kicked off in Fuzhou on Thursday, featuring nearly 1,000 young performers from both countries. The Yuying Choir of Fuzhou No.16 Middle School and the US One Voice Children's Choir jointly performed "Kuliang! Kuliang!" at the opening ceremony.