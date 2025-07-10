In one-minute tales, Chinese dramas find new worlds

Yu Qingyi (second from right) communicates with actors. Photo: Courtesy of Yu Qingyi





In recent years, a new wave of Chinese cultural products, represented by games, short dramas, and online literature, has captivated millions overseas.Data underscores this rise. In 2024, Chinese independently developed games generated $18.56 billion in overseas sales, Chinese short drama companies have launched over 300 apps overseas, amassing more than 470 million downloads across over 200 countries and regions, while a top Chinese platform for online literature exports attracted nearly 300 million users from abroad.More importantly, this global spread of culture has evolved from "one-way exports" to "co-creation." In this "Cultural Voyages" series, the Global Times will talk to cultural consumers, creators, and practitioners from both China and abroad to see how Chinese cultural products are changing people's lives.

Crew members work on the set of a short drama in California in October 2024. Photo: Courtesy of Yu Qingyi



Behind the buzz

For Nathan Clarke, 29, a PhD candidate in computer science at a university in California, short dramas offer a totally different vibe - classic over-the-top romance, contract marriages, and the whole rich-CEO cliché. "But they're strangely addictive," he told the Global Times.



"Love, family conflict, personal struggle - these are universal, " said Zhong, "That's why these stories can travel across cultures so effectively."



"Love, family conflict, personal struggle - these are universal, " said Zhong, "That's why these stories can travel across cultures so effectively." Two short drama actors on set in Los Angeles Photo: Courtesy of Zhong Hui

Localization in focus



To meet the viewing preferences of overseas audiences, localization plays a crucial role. This goes beyond casting predominantly Western faces to include dialogue, setting, and even editing styles, the Global Times found after speaking with multiple industry insiders.



Pontarelli, who has a year and a half of acting in short dramas in the US, told the Global Times that he believes most of the shows he works on are being produced by Chinese apps or companies, and most of the crew he works on set with, including directors and producers, are Chinese.



"The Chinese directors and crew I've worked with are great," he said. "It's been wonderful to share our cultures and exchange insights on what we think the audience will respond to."



More than 300 Chinese short drama apps have been released overseas, with over 470 million downloads worldwide. Chinese short drama content now reaches audiences in more than 200 coun-tries and regions, Xinhua reported in March.



According to Zhong, there are two main types of short dramas targeting overseas markets. One is translated content - adding English or other regional language subtitles to existing Chinese dramas. The other type is original productions, which includes two approaches: filming entirely new scripts overseas or quickly adapting high-performing translated dramas for local shoots.



"Each company has its own content strategy, but most still rely heavily on successful domestic hits as the foundation. This has become a common approach across many platforms," Zhong told the Global Times.



In the early stages, there weren't many high-quality content creators involved, and many Chinese screenwriters didn't speak foreign languages. In many cases, there was no original writing - just direct translations of Chinese scripts. Some bought domestic rights, ran them through machine translation, and started shooting immediately.



For example, US characters were made to say things no native speaker would. Slang and tone were frequently off, Zhong recalled.



With those early missteps as valuable lessons, creators have since placed a much greater emphasis on localization.



Zhong noted that certain story elements - such as werewolves and vampires - are distinctive features of Western culture, which means effective adaptations require being aware of local context in order to resonate with international audiences.



Pontarelli knows this firsthand. In his year and a half of acting in short dramas, he has explored a wide range of genres - from werewolves and vampires to CEOs.



In addition to carefully selecting themes and story elements, these overseas short dramas are typically performed by local actors and set against the backdrop of US cities, Yu told the Global Times.



When it comes to character development and dialogue, localization is also necessary for Western tastes. Actors and actresses themselves sometimes make adjustments on set, personally rewriting lines to better suit the context during filming, added Yu.



Beyond the narrative, editing styles also differ between the East and West. In China, fast cuts, dramatic zooms, and sound effects are commonly used to grab viewer attention, Ma Yiding, founder of Shanghai-based Zhu Meng Cultural Media, told the Global Times. The company edited more than 100 overseas short dramas in 2024.



But in Western countries, there's a greater emphasis on narrative and story structure, Ma said. "There's less focus on complex camera movements or fast zooms and pans. So when we edit, we don't intentionally add dramatic short-video-style effects or sudden zoom-ins and zoom-outs. Instead, we focus on telling a clear story and building the characters' emotions in a way that resonates."



Ma added that emotional expression also varies between markets.



"In Asia, emotions are often portrayed more subtly - through slow-motion scenes and delicate music," he said. "But for Western audiences, we use more passionate music."



Localization even goes down to the smallest details. "For example, in Western countries, people still use cash and cards and rarely rely on electronic payments. When we notice such small details, we remove them in editing," Ma recalled.



Journey ahead



The rapid rise of short dramas has also opened new doors for emerging creators. In China, an increasing number of directors and writers are now experimenting with original scripts and non-romantic genres, such as suspense, mystery, and even slice-of-life stories.



"As the industry evolves, more and more young short drama directors and screenwriters are beginning to experiment with original scripts, explore a wider range of themes, and expand the market," said Yu.



Pontarelli, too, hopes to see more diversity in storytelling.



"I hope to see more genres [such as mystery, comedy, etc.] in the space, and scripts, stories that are more tailored to the audiences it is trying to reach," he told the Global Times. "More original stories that push the creative boundaries and having more actor input into shaping the roles that we play would be a dream."



Still, one thing is clear: Short dramas aren't going anywhere.



"There will be more people getting into this field, because from what we're seeing now, there are more projects, more platforms, and growing interest in cultural exports - including short dramas, games, and more," said Ma.



As short dramas enter the global streaming market in greater numbers, Chinese culture may increasingly influence the world in a subtle, understated way, noted Sun.



"I can see short drama becoming a new wave of cultural soft power, alongside K-dramas or Japanese anime," said Clarke. "They tap into universal emotions - love, revenge, empowerment - but [these emotions are] packaged for modern attention spans. The only barrier might be localization - better translations, culturally aware marketing. But from what I've seen, they're learning fast."



