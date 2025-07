Tourists take photos with a wall-climbing giant panda sculpture on Chengdu's Chunxi Road, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 10, 2025. Popular scenic spots, boasting a vibrant mix of shopping, dining, and cultural experiences, are bustling with visitors from both China and abroad during the summer vacation. As the 2025 summer travel season commenced on July 1 and extends through August 31, China's tourism sector is gearing up for a remarkable boom. Photo: VGC