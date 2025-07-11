China section of China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline transports over 100 bln cubic meters

Workers maintain a compressor at a gas transmission pipeline station in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, July 9, 2025. As of July 10, the cumulative gas transmission volume of the China-Russia east-route natural gas pipeline's China section has surpassed 100 billion cubic meters. The pipeline's China section begins in Heihe, a city in the country's northeast bordering Russia, and transports natural gas from Siberia all the way south to Shanghai, China's economic and financial hub. (Photo: Xinhua)

