Embassy of the Republic of Cuba hosts Cuban-Chinese poetry appreciation event in Beijing

Photo: Chen Tao/GT

The Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in China hosted “Encuentro Poetico Cuba-China,” a Cuban-Chinese poetry appreciation event in Beijing on Friday.The event was attended by Minister of Culture of the Republic of Cuba Alpidio Alonso Grau, who is in Beijing to participate in the two-day Global Civilizations Dialogue Ministerial Meeting, along with Jidi Majia, an indigenous poet of the Nuosu (Yi) people of mountainous southwestern China, Zhao Zhenjiang, a veteran Spanish language professor at Peking University, Xiao Xiao, a Chinese poet and painter, Sun Xintang, professor at Beijing Language and Culture University, as well as Cuban poet and intellectual Yasef Ananda, who lives in China. They shared their poems and insights on their creative work and analyzed the rich literary heritage of both countries.At the end of the event, Minister Alonso awarded Zhao a medal of “Distincion por la Cultura Nacional” (or Distinction for National Culture) for his remarkable contribution in introducing Cuban literature to China.