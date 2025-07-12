Air India crash preliminary report shows fuel supply to both engines was cut off

Handout picture taken and released by the Indian Central Industrial Security Force on June 12, 2025 shows the back of an Air India plane after it crashed in a residential area near the airport in Ahmedabad. The London-bound flight crashed on June 12 in India's western city of Ahmedabad with 242 on board. Photo: AFP

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) released its preliminary report late Friday on the investigation into the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. According to the report, "The Engine N1 and N2 began to decrease from their take-off values as the fuel supply to the engines was cut off. In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cutoff. The other pilot responded that he did not do so,” The Times of India reported.The AAIB added that "both engines were retrieved from the wreckage site and quarantined at a hangar in the airport." "Components of interest for further examinations have been identified and quarantined,” according to The Times of India.According to the Hindustan Times, the 15-page report gave the first official account of the Ahmedabad Air India crash, the deadliest air accident in India in decades.The London-bound Air India aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed on June 12 shortly after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad, about 17 kilometers south of Gandhinagar, the capital city of India's western state of Gujarat, killing all but one of the 242 people on board, the Xinhua News Agency reported.The accident also killed 19 people on the ground after it crashed at the premises of B J Medical College in the Meghaninagar area, causing severe damage to the buildings, according to Xinhua.Global Times