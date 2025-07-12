Wildlife Festival marked in Canada

A teenage girl interacts with a sugar glider during the Wildlife Festival in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, July 11, 2025. The three-day event kicked off Friday, showcasing exotic species from around the world. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A woman takes photos with a sugar glider during the Wildlife Festival in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, July 11, 2025. The three-day event kicked off Friday, showcasing exotic species from around the world. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A woman touches a prehensile-tailed porcupine during the Wildlife Festival in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, July 11, 2025. The three-day event kicked off Friday, showcasing exotic species from around the world. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A senior touches a resting anteater during the Wildlife Festival in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada, July 11, 2025. The three-day event kicked off Friday, showcasing exotic species from around the world. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)