In pics: summer daily life in NW China's Yinchuan

An aerial drone photo taken on July 13, 2025 shows people enjoying a performance at a scenic area in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Tourists visit the Xixia Imperial Tombs Museum in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, July 13, 2025. China's Xixia Imperial Tombs were officially added to the UNESCO World Heritage List on Friday during the 47th session of the World Heritage Committee held in Paris, France. (Photo by Yuan Hongyan/Xinhua)

