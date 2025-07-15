Tourists visit Lao Art Museum in Vientiane

A tourist visits the Lao Art Museum in Vientiane, Laos, July 13, 2025. The Lao Art Museum features an array of traditional Lao woodcarvings, highlighting the intricate craftsmanship that is a cornerstone of the nation's cultural identity. It also provides a platform to showcase creativity across generations, promoting sustainability, environmental awareness, and cultural preservation. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Lao Art Museum in Vientiane, Laos, July 13, 2025. The Lao Art Museum features an array of traditional Lao woodcarvings, highlighting the intricate craftsmanship that is a cornerstone of the nation's cultural identity. It also provides a platform to showcase creativity across generations, promoting sustainability, environmental awareness, and cultural preservation. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Lao Art Museum in Vientiane, Laos, July 13, 2025. The Lao Art Museum features an array of traditional Lao woodcarvings, highlighting the intricate craftsmanship that is a cornerstone of the nation's cultural identity. It also provides a platform to showcase creativity across generations, promoting sustainability, environmental awareness, and cultural preservation. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)