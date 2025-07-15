46 killed, 37 injured in paramilitary attack on village in W. Sudan: volunteer groups

At least 46 civilians were killed and 37 others wounded in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a village in North Kordofan State, western Sudan, volunteer groups reported on Monday.



The Sudanese Doctors Network, a volunteer organization, reported that the attack took place on Sunday in Hillat Hamid village. Among the 46 fatalities were five women, and the wounded numbered 37. The group said local residents had to bury the victims in mass graves.



The group condemned what it described as a "heinous massacre," stating, "This crime is part of a continued pattern of grave violations that the RSF has been committing against civilians across Sudan."



The network called on the RSF to immediately cease such attacks and urged the international community to act swiftly to protect civilians by imposing deterrent sanctions on RSF leaders.



Meanwhile, the voluntary Emergency Lawyers Group confirmed in a statement on Monday the number of deaths in RSF's attack on the village,



The group added, "The village was stormed under a barrage of gunfire, followed by widespread burning of homes and farms, and looting of property -- in a recurring pattern aimed at terrorizing and forcibly displacing the population."



The group condemned what it described as "systematic massacres" and held the RSF leadership fully accountable, asserting that the attacks amount to genocide and crimes against humanity under international law.



Armed clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF have recently escalated in North Kordofan, as the RSF reportedly seeks to seize control of El-Obeid, the state capital.



Sudan remains gripped by a conflict between the SAF and the RSF, which erupted in April 2023. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, both internally and across borders, deepening the country's humanitarian crisis.

