Heatwaves during summer vacation boost cooling economy across China

Visitors take a boat ride among lotus flowers at Qingshan Park in Loudi City, central China's Hunan Province, July 12, 2025. High temperature during the summer vacation has triggered new vitality of cooling economy across the country. (Photo by Wu Yonghua/Xinhua)

A girl enjoys herself in water at a water world in Zaozhuang City, east China's Shandong Province, July 12, 2025. High temperature during the summer vacation has triggered new vitality of cooling economy across the country. (Photo by Li Zhijun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows visitors enjoying themselves at a seaside scenic spot in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. High temperature during the summer vacation has triggered new vitality of cooling economy across the country. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on July 12, 2025 shows visitors watching a performance at a scenic spot in Youyang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. High temperature during the summer vacation has triggered new vitality of cooling economy across the country. (Photo by Qiu Hongbin/Xinhua)